DATA Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. DATA has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00158947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.64 or 0.01859902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00195923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00134376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About DATA

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, DDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

