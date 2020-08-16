Delphy 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,088.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $716,729.56 and approximately $2,088.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.92 or 0.05857759 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00016343 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Delphy is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

