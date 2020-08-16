Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Earning Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a media sentiment score of -2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Deutsche Lufthansa’s ranking:

DLAKY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 73,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,317. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLAKY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

