DEX 1-Day Volume Tops $92,929.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $92,929.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00161381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.55 or 0.01856736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00195959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00128773 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.