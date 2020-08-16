Diligence Market Capitalization Tops $16,748.87 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Diligence has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Diligence has a total market cap of $16,748.87 and $994.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diligence token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002506 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002423 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000176 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Diligence

Diligence (IRA) is a token. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,000 tokens. Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com.

Buying and Selling Diligence

Diligence can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars.

