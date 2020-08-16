DMarket (DMT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.51 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. DMarket has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, YoBit and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00158947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.64 or 0.01859902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00195923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00134376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

