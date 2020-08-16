DreamTeam Token (DREAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Million

DreamTeam Token (CURRENCY:DREAM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One DreamTeam Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and Kuna. DreamTeam Token has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $2,928.00 worth of DreamTeam Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DreamTeam Token has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040845 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $691.16 or 0.05848003 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015530 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003247 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DreamTeam Token (DREAM) is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. DreamTeam Token’s total supply is 55,191,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,175,672 tokens. DreamTeam Token’s official Twitter account is @DREAM_Ecosystem. The Reddit community for DreamTeam Token is /r/dreamteamgg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DreamTeam Token’s official website is token.dreamteam.gg.

DreamTeam Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DreamTeam Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DreamTeam Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DreamTeam Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

