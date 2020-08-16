e-Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $55.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00536752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002475 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,961,666 coins and its circulating supply is 17,139,343 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

