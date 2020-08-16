Elastos (ELA) Trading Up 15.7% This Week

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $47.65 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00023311 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, LBank and Huobi. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00161148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.01857266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00196162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00134042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Huobi, CoinEgg, Kucoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

