Elitium Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.65 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $17.65 million and approximately $115,342.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00008945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00161389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.41 or 0.01868177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00195813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00128103 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,651,481 tokens. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

