Endor Protocol (EDR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.06 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Coinall, Upbit and Coinsuper. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00797245 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012854 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00080282 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003613 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Upbit, CoinBene, DEx.top, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

