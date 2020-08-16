Equal (EQL) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Equal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. Equal has a total market capitalization of $402,095.99 and $1,692.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Equal has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00158482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.59 or 0.01860803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00195927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00133072 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.