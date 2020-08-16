Espers One Day Volume Tops $737.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Espers coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded up 112.4% against the US dollar. Espers has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $737.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Espers

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

