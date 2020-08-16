Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0036 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a market cap of $623,894.09 and $52,300.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.03590709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00060827 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 214,576,338 coins and its circulating supply is 172,546,925 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, DigiFinex, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

