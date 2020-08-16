EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Tops $199,040.10

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $199,040.10 and $528,098.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00088355 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00295397 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038713 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007214 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

