ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,597.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $843,493.53 and $6,597.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00027006 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.