EXMR (EXMR) Price Up 9,902.1% Over Last Week

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One EXMR token can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001619 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

