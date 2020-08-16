Exosis (EXO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $954.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Exosis has a market cap of $31,651.31 and $954.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Exosis has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,818.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.37 or 0.03599125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.21 or 0.02573982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00520317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00761507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00706367 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015961 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 594,431 coins and its circulating supply is 429,431 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.