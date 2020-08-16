Exosis (EXO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,272.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $33,465.27 and approximately $1,272.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,853.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.03590709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.02581626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00534981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00760832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00060827 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00703303 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016196 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 594,710 coins and its circulating supply is 429,710 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

