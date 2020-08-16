Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,950 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.30% of Fate Therapeutics worth $34,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 106,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 106,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FATE traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 275,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $38.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 1,412,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

