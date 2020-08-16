Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Short Interest Update

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FPRX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FPRX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 340,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $174.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.92. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.22. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 579.41%. Analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.