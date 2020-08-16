FlypMe Price Up 42.3% This Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $317,476.28 and approximately $13,010.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00158482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.59 or 0.01860803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00195927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00133072 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

