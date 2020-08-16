Function X 24 Hour Volume Reaches $329,320.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $25.75 million and $329,320.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00051636 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,827.87 or 0.99773499 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 126.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000570 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00157771 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004639 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,942,846 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.