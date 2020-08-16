Fusion (FSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.76 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Fusion has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $29.76 million and $1.98 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00005446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Liquid and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,831.90 or 0.99761433 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 63,635,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,065,671 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Bibox, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.