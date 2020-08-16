FuzeX (FXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,887.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Allbit and CoinBene. FuzeX has a total market cap of $476,529.54 and $1,887.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FuzeX has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00161085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.19 or 0.01839648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00196324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00129174 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS, Coinbe, IDEX, Token Store, Allbit, Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

