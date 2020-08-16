Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the May 14th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 48,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

GGT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.19. 29,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.69.

About Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.