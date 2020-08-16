Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008424 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, The Rock Trading and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $2.76 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,577,182 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

