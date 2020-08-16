Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Acquired by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,380 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.17% of Gentherm worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 459.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 15.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,561. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.