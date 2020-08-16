GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $752,350.08

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $752,350.08 and $779.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001999 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00533155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00052036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11,797.43 or 0.99691128 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000841 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

