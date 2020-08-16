GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.23 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001943 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $731,184.82 and approximately $1,899.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00523160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00051118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,899.18 or 1.00594054 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.