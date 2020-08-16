GET Protocol Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $152,955.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00003414 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.92 or 0.05857759 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00016343 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003421 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

