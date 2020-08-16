Global Digital Content Market Capitalization Achieves $7.39 Million (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $14,410.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00533155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002607 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

