GoByte Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $245,002.45 and approximately $5,492.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010600 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

