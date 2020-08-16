Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,980 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 7.08% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $42,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 327.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 55.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth $87,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 491,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,847. The firm has a market cap of $671.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.72. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 41,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $390,899.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $334,163.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,969 shares of company stock valued at $711,446 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

