Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the April 15th total of 1,208,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 202.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. 760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.