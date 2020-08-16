GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,826,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 40.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 68,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.25.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 11.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.