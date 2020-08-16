Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) Short Interest Up 58.1% in June

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the June 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AGEEF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 728,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,151. Halo Labs has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09.

Halo Labs Company Profile

Halo Labs Inc manufactures and sells cannabis oil and concentrates in the United States. It serves licensed retailers and wholesalers. Halo Labs Inc has a strategic partnership with High Tide Inc; and with OG DNA Genetics Inc to develop genetics in Oregon. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

