HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.19 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $7,592.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00050897 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,967.58 or 1.00905406 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 131.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000648 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00157736 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004690 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 257,993,889 coins and its circulating supply is 257,858,739 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

