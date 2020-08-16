Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

NYSE HRI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $41.49. 85,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,037. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $15,610,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 167.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

