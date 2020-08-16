HOMIHELP Trading Down 28.5% Over Last Week (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for approximately $9.08 or 0.00076627 BTC on exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $359,760.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00161389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.41 or 0.01868177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00195813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00128103 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com.

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.