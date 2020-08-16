Honest Reaches Market Capitalization of $830,024.12 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $830,024.12 and approximately $9,688.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00158482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.59 or 0.01860803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00195927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00133072 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.