Howdoo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Howdoo token can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Exrates. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00161085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.19 or 0.01839648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00196324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00129174 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io.

Howdoo Token Trading

Howdoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

