Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $228,827.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bgogo, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00040849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $693.30 or 0.05849876 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015609 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00050405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, DDEX and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

