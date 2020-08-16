IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.40. 476,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $407.86. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

