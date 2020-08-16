IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,624.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinTiger, Kucoin and Allbit. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $22,624.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $694.19 or 0.05853108 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015956 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050182 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003250 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, OEX, CoinTiger, Cashierest, LBank, CoinBene, Allbit, DDEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

