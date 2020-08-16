Incent Price Down 2.5% This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $9,051.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is incent.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

