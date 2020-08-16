Interzone Hits Market Capitalization of $233.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,853.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.03590709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.02581626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00534981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00760832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00060827 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00703303 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016196 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.