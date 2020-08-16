Interzone (ITZ) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Interzone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,818.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.37 or 0.03599125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.21 or 0.02573982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00520317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00761507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00706367 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015961 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

