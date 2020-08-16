Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $659.24.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total value of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,355 shares of company stock worth $32,818,153 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $684.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,082. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $704.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

