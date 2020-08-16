IoTeX Trading 9.5% Higher This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and Kucoin. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $44.30 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.15 or 0.05856185 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003418 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, Bgogo, Coineal, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

